CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNA Financial is one of the versatile property and casualty insurers maintaining combined ratio at favorable levels, despite a tough operating environment, that in turn leads to underwriting profitability. Compelling product portfolio, better retention, improving pricing, and new business growth should continue to fuel premium increase. Stable fixed income returns and higher limited partnership returns should continue to support investment results. Strong balance sheet and cash flows enable CNA Financial to engage in shareholder-friendly moves like dividend hikes and special dividends. Its shares have underperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss poses an inherent risk to the P&C business. Further, increasing expenses due to rising net incurred claims and benefits tend to weigh on the company's margins.”

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA stock opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNA Financial (CNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.