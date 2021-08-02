Code Rebel Corp (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Code Rebel Corp (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Code Rebel stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,102. Code Rebel has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04.

About Code Rebel

Code Rebel Corporation operates as a software and information technology (IT) services company. It operates in two segments, Software and IT Services. The Software segment develops, markets, and licenses interactive remote application terminal services solution (iRAPP). The iRAPP allows personal computers users to use applications on a single Mac remote desktop simultaneously via the iRAPP client or any standard compliant remote desktop protocol client.

