Coe Capital Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Coe Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.48.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $284.91 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $290.15. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

