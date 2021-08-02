Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Down 3.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $10.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Coeur Mining traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 14,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,372,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.