Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Repligen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 67.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGEN opened at $245.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.35. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.00 and a fifty-two week high of $248.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

