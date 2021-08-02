Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Update

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 7,820,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,287,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,465. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

