Collective 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $198,977.00 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Collective has a market capitalization of $267,241.92 and $198,977.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Collective has traded 78.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Collective coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002559 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00058253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.10 or 0.00822380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00091380 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,714 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

