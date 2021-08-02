Colony Group LLC Buys New Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 71,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Shares of PBR opened at $10.67 on Monday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

