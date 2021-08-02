Colony Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of UGI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,935,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 374,522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of UGI by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.33. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

