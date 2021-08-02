Colony Group LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,270.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,522.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

EMB stock opened at $112.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.19. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $116.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

