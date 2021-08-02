Colony Group LLC Makes New Investment in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iszo Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 27.3% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 5,285,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,169,000 after buying an additional 1,132,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTP stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.82. Nam Tai Property Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 33.17%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

