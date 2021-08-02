Colony Group LLC Sells 67 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,958,000 after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Dollar General by 663.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 37,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Shares of DG stock opened at $232.64 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $234.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

