Colony Group LLC Sells 97 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $842,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Workday by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 43,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $234.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of -330.14 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

