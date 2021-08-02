Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comcast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cable giant will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $58.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

