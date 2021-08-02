Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CRZBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a sell rating and a $6.44 target price for the company. downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Commerzbank to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerzbank to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.72.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.31. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.