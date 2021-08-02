Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.84.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.92.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 893,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 60,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 232,260 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 33,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

