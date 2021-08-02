Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 57,060.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,741 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 85,591 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in SEA were worth $23,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,158,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 130.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after buying an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SEA by 60,382.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $260,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,985 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

SE stock opened at $279.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.59. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $118.08 and a 52-week high of $300.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

