Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,682 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $36,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,087,000 after purchasing an additional 325,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ferrari by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its stake in Ferrari by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,043,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,841,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,361,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

Ferrari stock opened at $216.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.70. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.03 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

