Comparing FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) & Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FalconStor Software and Cadence Design Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $14.77 million 1.56 $1.14 million N/A N/A Cadence Design Systems $2.68 billion 15.23 $590.64 million $2.11 69.98

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software.

Volatility & Risk

FalconStor Software has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and Cadence Design Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software 14.81% -32.24% 35.33% Cadence Design Systems 23.47% 28.93% 17.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FalconStor Software and Cadence Design Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadence Design Systems 1 2 10 0 2.69

Cadence Design Systems has a consensus target price of $149.82, suggesting a potential upside of 1.47%. Given Cadence Design Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Design Systems is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats FalconStor Software on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc. provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification. The company also provides digital IC design products, including Genus logic synthesis and RTL power solutions, as well as Modus software solution to reduce systems-on-chip design-for-test time; physical implementation tools, including place and route, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system design and analysis products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages, as well as to analyze electromagnetic, electro-thermal, and other multi-physics effects. Further, the company provides intellectual property (IP) products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP and memory models to verify the correct interaction with dozens of design IP interface protocols. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

