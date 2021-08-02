Comparing Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Italk and InnovAge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Italk 0 0 4 0 3.00 InnovAge 0 1 5 0 2.83

Italk presently has a consensus price target of $9.93, indicating a potential upside of 68.22%. InnovAge has a consensus price target of $28.40, indicating a potential upside of 68.45%. Given InnovAge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Italk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of Italk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Italk and InnovAge’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Italk N/A N/A -$27.24 million N/A N/A InnovAge $567.19 million 4.03 $26.28 million N/A N/A

InnovAge has higher revenue and earnings than Italk.

Profitability

This table compares Italk and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Italk N/A -337.48% -4.06% InnovAge N/A N/A N/A

Summary

InnovAge beats Italk on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc. provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers. It also sells cellular mobile products to wireless resellers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Sopac Cellular Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to iTalk, Inc. in December 2012. iTalk Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,600 PACE participants in the United States of America; and operates seventeen PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

