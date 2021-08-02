Compass Group’s (CPG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compass Group to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,437.50 ($18.78).

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,521 ($19.87) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,752.07. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,024.50 ($13.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

