Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,877,000 after acquiring an additional 153,501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,241,000 after buying an additional 283,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after buying an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 14.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,379,000 after buying an additional 59,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

CMP stock opened at $68.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.92. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

