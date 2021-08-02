Connolly Sarah T. Acquires 2,800 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,447,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 776,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,694,000 after purchasing an additional 405,131 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,864 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,261,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,974,000 after purchasing an additional 180,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 289,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000,000 after purchasing an additional 137,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

CP stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,696. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

