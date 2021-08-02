Connolly Sarah T. Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises about 1.6% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

TJX stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.79. The company had a trading volume of 235,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,543. The stock has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

