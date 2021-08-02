Connolly Sarah T. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.3% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,457. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.97. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

