Connolly Sarah T. Purchases 96 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PayPal by 19,558.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,395,000 after purchasing an additional 375,513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in PayPal by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,605,000 after purchasing an additional 191,729 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.25.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Insiders sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $274.39. 420,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,865,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $322.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.97. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

