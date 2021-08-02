Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Up 4.6%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) shot up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.04. 1,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 481,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

CNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, cut Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $627.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 9.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 176.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

