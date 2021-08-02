Contrasting Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) & Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pop Culture Group and Warner Music Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A Warner Music Group -6.48% -1,870.00% -2.84%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pop Culture Group and Warner Music Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Warner Music Group 1 3 2 0 2.17

Warner Music Group has a consensus target price of $39.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.79%. Given Warner Music Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Warner Music Group is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Warner Music Group shares are held by institutional investors. 80.5% of Warner Music Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pop Culture Group and Warner Music Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Warner Music Group $4.46 billion 4.36 -$475.00 million ($0.65) -58.14

Pop Culture Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Warner Music Group.

Summary

Warner Music Group beats Pop Culture Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion services, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning, brand personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists. This segment also specializes in marketing its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials. It conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 80,000 songwriters and composers; and a range of genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, techno, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Warner Music Group Corp. is a subsidiary of AI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

