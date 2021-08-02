Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Update

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 931,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 743,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of VLRS opened at $22.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -129.88 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. On average, analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.34.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

