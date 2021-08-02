Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.75 to C$10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

