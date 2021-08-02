Cormark Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Equitable Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.08. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James set a C$161.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$159.78.

EQB stock opened at C$150.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$137.98. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$73.49 and a 52-week high of C$153.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.81 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

