Corporate Office Properties Trust Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

OFC stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

In other news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,545.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,866 shares of company stock valued at $511,098. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 131.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,892 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 977,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after acquiring an additional 74,695 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after acquiring an additional 674,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

