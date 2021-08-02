Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.57.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.
In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $108,738.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,866 shares of company stock valued at $511,098 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $29.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.
About Corporate Office Properties Trust
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
