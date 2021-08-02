Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $108,738.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,866 shares of company stock valued at $511,098 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,892 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 977,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after purchasing an additional 74,695 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $29.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

