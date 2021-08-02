Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 8,317.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,065,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 381.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,484 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coty by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,730,000 after buying an additional 2,425,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.50.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COTY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

