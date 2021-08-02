Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CTRYY opened at $24.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.57. Country Garden has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

