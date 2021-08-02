Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at $660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,288 shares of company stock worth $27,907,492. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist cut their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $210.71 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.72.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

