Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 24,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,135,618 shares.The stock last traded at $35.59 and had previously closed at $36.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Get Coursera alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, insider Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $102,582.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 932,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,239,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,549 shares of company stock valued at $12,284,335.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.