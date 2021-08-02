Cowen Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $670.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $620.00 to $670.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $638.00.

NOW stock opened at $587.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $418.53 and a 1 year high of $608.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $530.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.9% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 29.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 493.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,418.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

