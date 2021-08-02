Cowen Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $415.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target upped by Cowen from $400.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $400.85.

FB opened at $356.30 on Thursday. Facebook has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.95. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,266,320 shares of company stock valued at $763,126,495 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

