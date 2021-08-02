Credit Suisse Group Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $126.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.76.

EW stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $114.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,653 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 478,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after acquiring an additional 239,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

