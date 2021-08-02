Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CNVVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ConvaTec Group stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

