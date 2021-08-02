Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading Down 4.4%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.19. 2,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 150,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $341,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $299,000 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

