Criteo (CRTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Criteo has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Criteo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRTO opened at $38.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.12. Criteo has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.06.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

