Critical Analysis: Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) versus O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) and O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Stevanato Group and O-I Glass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A O-I Glass 1.67% 76.70% 2.07%

This table compares Stevanato Group and O-I Glass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A O-I Glass $6.09 billion 0.38 $249.00 million $1.22 12.12

O-I Glass has higher revenue and earnings than Stevanato Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of O-I Glass shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of O-I Glass shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stevanato Group and O-I Glass, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevanato Group 0 0 0 0 N/A O-I Glass 3 5 1 0 1.78

O-I Glass has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.65%. Given O-I Glass’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe O-I Glass is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

Summary

O-I Glass beats Stevanato Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals. The company offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. It sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.

