Croda International (LON:CRDA) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Croda International (LON:CRDA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 6,000 ($78.39). Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,337.50 ($108.93).

CRDA traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 8,470 ($110.66). The stock had a trading volume of 125,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,191. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 5,696 ($74.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,509.99 ($111.18). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,393.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The stock has a market cap of £11.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.62.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

