Croda International (LON:CRDA) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Croda International (LON:CRDA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 6,000 ($78.39). Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,337.50 ($108.93).

CRDA traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 8,470 ($110.66). The stock had a trading volume of 125,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,191. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 5,696 ($74.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,509.99 ($111.18). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,393.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The stock has a market cap of £11.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.62.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

