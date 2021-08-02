Crowd Machine Trading Up 27.6% Over Last 7 Days (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Crowd Machine coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crowd Machine has a total market cap of $60,472.96 and $15.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crowd Machine alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00059996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.18 or 0.00820277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00090844 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040381 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowd Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowd Machine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.