CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CryoLife in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get CryoLife alerts:

Shares of CRY stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CryoLife has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CryoLife will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other CryoLife news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $170,887.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 27,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $817,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,797. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,206,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after buying an additional 495,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,968,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,355,000 after buying an additional 152,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after buying an additional 136,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the first quarter valued at $2,599,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 54.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 99,564 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.