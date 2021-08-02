CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives $7.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $221.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.70. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth $575,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 14.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 12.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,111,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 122,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 287.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 46.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

