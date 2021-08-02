Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $432,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TBI stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.73.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

