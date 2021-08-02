Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 106,361 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 198.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,361 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 274,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OII. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

NYSE:OII opened at $13.26 on Monday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 3.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.